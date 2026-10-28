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CM Orders Transfer of 87 KAS Officers to Speed Up Development
In Short
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar orders the transfer of 87 KAS officers to accelerate development projects, strengthen public service delivery and improve implementation of government schemes.
Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ordered the transfer of 87 Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers to speed up development works and improve public service delivery.
Of the 87 officers, nine have been posted as Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and four as Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs). The Urban Development Department will receive 15 officers and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department 13. The remaining officers have been posted to various departments and administrative positions across the state.
The reshuffle aims to accelerate urban and rural development, improve the implementation of government schemes and ensure quicker resolution of public grievances.
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