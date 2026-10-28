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CM Orders Transfer of 87 KAS Officers to Speed Up Development

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar orders the transfer of 87 KAS officers to accelerate development projects, strengthen public service delivery and improve implementation of government schemes.

CM Orders Transfer of 87 KAS Officers to Speed Up Development
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CM Orders Transfer of 87 KAS Officers to Speed Up Development

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Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ordered the transfer of 87 Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers to speed up development works and improve public service delivery.

Of the 87 officers, nine have been posted as Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and four as Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs). The Urban Development Department will receive 15 officers and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department 13. The remaining officers have been posted to various departments and administrative positions across the state.

The reshuffle aims to accelerate urban and rural development, improve the implementation of government schemes and ensure quicker resolution of public grievances.

Bharath Anjanappa
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Bharath Anjanappa

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Bharath Anjanappa is an experienced journalist specializing in Politics and Civic issues. With over a decade (2012 till date) of writing expertise, he handles or contributes towards Bengaluru sector/area. Bharath Anjanappa has completed his graduation/post-graduation from Bangalore University (with a specialization in Finance, Marketing and HR). When not immersed in writing, he can be found spending time farming. Bharath Anjanappa is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing on current political situation and Civic issues. With 12 years of experience, he has honed his craft in various genres, including entertainment, crime, education and Politics. Bharath's diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched his writing with unique perspectives.

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D K ShivakumarKarnataka KAS Officers TransfersKarnataka Government NewsAdministrative ReshuffleKarnataka Development Works
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