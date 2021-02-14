BMD brings diagnostic centres at doorstep

Members of Legislative Assembly Mynampally Hanumantha Rao along with K P Vivekanand launched BookMydiagnostic.com website and mobile application at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad. It's a Hyderabad based healthcare startup organization, with a vision to deliver on demand Medical Diagnostic test right at the comfort of your doorstep.

Directors Ashok Buddu, Aditya Boddu, Praveen Malraj and CEO Srinivas Nella participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Ashok said, "In this digital age where everything is delivered at your door step while providing the user many options to choose from, BMD envision bridging the gap between labs and user by using state of the art technology."

"The Patient can choose from a broad range of multi-brands health tests network of laboratories across Hyderabad. The Phlebotomist then delivers the sample collected to the chosen laboratory, once the sample is tested by the lab, The patient recieves the reports on their mobile phone."

He added, "We at BMD strive to delight our patient's experience, by providing quality service with a safe and hassle-free sample collection and get them tested in the laboratories by providing reports on time."