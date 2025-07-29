Boost Immunity Naturally: How to Make Ayurvedic Tulsi Kadha at Home This Monsoon

As the monsoon rolls in, so do seasonal illnesses. The damp and humid weather creates the perfect environment for bacteria and viruses to thrive, making it crucial to strengthen your body’s natural defenses. Among the many time-tested remedies from Ayurveda, Tulsi (holy basil) stands out for its remarkable immune-boosting properties.

Tulsi has long been regarded in Indian households as a healing herb. Packed with antioxidants, anti-viral agents, and anti-inflammatory compounds, it’s a reliable natural remedy that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine—especially through a simple preparation known as Tulsi Kadha.

How To Make Tulsi Kadha At Home:

Making this immunity-enhancing drink is both quick and therapeutic.

Ingredients:

A handful of fresh Tulsi leaves

1-inch piece of sliced ginger

3–4 black peppercorns

2 cloves

1 small cinnamon stick

2–3 cups of water

Honey (optional, for taste)

Preparation:

In a pan, bring water to a boil. Add Tulsi leaves, ginger, pepper, cloves, and cinnamon. Let it simmer for 5–7 minutes on medium heat. Turn off the heat and cover with a lid. Allow it to steep for 10–15 minutes. Strain into a cup and add honey if desired.

This herbal concoction not only warms the body but also bolsters immunity and eases common respiratory and digestive issues.

Health Benefits of Tulsi Kadha:

Strengthens the body’s defenses against common infections and illnesses. Respiratory Support: Eases symptoms of cold, cough, and congestion thanks to Tulsi’s expectorant and anti-viral properties.

Eases symptoms of cold, cough, and congestion thanks to Tulsi’s expectorant and anti-viral properties. Digestive Relief: Soothes indigestion, bloating, and other gastrointestinal discomforts.

Soothes indigestion, bloating, and other gastrointestinal discomforts. Stress Reduction: Acts as a natural adaptogen, helping balance cortisol levels and promote mental calmness.

Acts as a natural adaptogen, helping balance cortisol levels and promote mental calmness. Skin Health: Tulsi’s antibacterial traits help reduce acne and promote clearer, healthier skin.

Incorporating a cup of Tulsi kadha into your daily monsoon routine is a simple, time-honoured way to safeguard your health. With its earthy aroma and therapeutic qualities, this Ayurvedic drink offers comfort in every sip.