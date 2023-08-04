Boosting Immunity while Breastfeeding: Safety Tips for Mothers

The birth of a child is the most cheerful times of a woman's life. This period is both lovely and loaded with responsibilities for you as a mother. The early years of parenting are critical because you may have questions about what to eat to ensure that your kid is getting enough nutrition through breastfeeding. We spoke to Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert, VP Vitabiotics Ltd., and he says, “You are providing your baby with nutrients through breastfeeding that will support growth and wellness. It is very important for the mothers to include different sources of vitamins and minerals, vital to the health of both – mother and child.”

Rohit Shelatkar shares some of the most important nutrients needed for inclusion in diet are as follows:

Calcium:

Post-delivery the new mother experiences severe loss of calcium, making it one of the crucial elements that should be included in their diet. Milk, cheeses and other dairy products are excellent sources for calcium. For vegans, tofu, soya beans and soy-based drinks should be considered, along with vegetables rich in calcium such as broccoli, cabbage and okra. Small fish like sardines and pilchards are also good sources of calcium, and should be included in the new mother’s meal plan.

Omega 3:

Women, who have recently given birth and are breastfeeding, need to incorporate Omega 3 fatty acids in their diet, as it is a crucial source of Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA). DHA has a number of health benefits for both mother and child, which includes aiding the development of the baby’s eyes and brain, reducing risk of chronic diseases, decreasing effects of ADHD, and more. The best source for Omega 3 fatty acids is fish like salmon and trout and for vegetarian mothers, flaxseed, soy, walnuts and pumpkin seeds are fine sources for the same.

Iron:

New mothers need to include food containing iron in order to reduce chances of anaemia in the new-borns. A deficiency of iron in the body could lead to inadequate growth and development of the baby’s cognition and behavioural abilities. Thus foods like beef, turkey, chicken, pork, legumes, spinach and kale should be liberally inserted in the diet.

Protein:

Inclusion of protein is crucial as it serves as the tissue’s building blocks and fosters growth. The new-born baby is in severe need of these properties and so the new mother must incorporate eggs, lean meat, fish, peanut butter and beans in their diet.

Just sticking to a balanced diet is not enough; mothers also have to maintain healthy habits during this time. Some of these habits are as follows:

Avoiding empty calories:

The first few days after delivery are very hectic, and it is extremely tempting for the new mother to turn to convenience food or junk food. These contain a number of empty calories that can affect insulin levels in the body which can lead to obesity. Thus, mothers should take care to turn to healthier options that take little to no preparation like carrots, hummus, yogurt, fruits and hardboiled eggs.

Moderating caffeine intake:

After nine months of avoiding caffeine, new mothers can finally enjoy a cup of coffee again, but only in moderation, as excess intake of caffeine can leak into the mother’s breastmilk and reach the baby’s system. Two or three cups a day is the ideal consumption limit during this time.

Eating frequent, healthy meals post-partum:

Energy levels drop often during this period, which is why it is advisable to eat smaller meals on a frequent basis. These can keep blood sugar at a more even level, which can help avoid fatigue.

Avoiding dehydration:

Delivering a baby causes immense fluid loss in the mother’s body and it is crucial to replenish them as soon as possible. Drinking enough water can help avoid symptoms of dehydration, which is important for breastfeeding mothers as dehydration leads to reduction in milk production in the mother’s body