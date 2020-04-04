Can a pregnant woman pass on coronavirus to her baby?

You are pregnant and expecting a baby in a few months time. However, with the coronavirus infection spreading like wildfire, there is a chance of some of you have caught the virus infection. But let me assure you, pregnant women are like any other people and will recover from the infection if necessary precautions are taken and safety measures followed. But having contracted the coronavirus infection, if you are worried that you may pass on the infection to the baby, then here's what you need to know.

As per doctors, there is no conclusive data to suggest that an infected pregnant woman can pass on the Coronavirus to her baby. So it is highly impossible that the virus in your body can harm your baby in any way. At least for now, the data on this is limited so there is no chance of you passing on the virus to the baby.

Scientists are still conducting research to find out the answers to this. But you should know this. In China, women with coronavirus delivered babies prematurely. However, there is no conclusive evidence to suggest that was because of the virus. Experts feel it may have been the doctor's call to get the baby out early considering the health conditions of the patient. Even though experts say that the foetus is unlikely to be exposed to the virus during pregnancy, as per a report published by Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, two cases of possible vertical transmission — antenatally from mother to baby were reported. However, doctors are yet to ascertain if the transmission happened before of after the birth of the baby.

For now, there is nothing to worry. Take the necessary precautions and maintain personal hygiene. Both you and your baby will be healthy. Make sure you are in touch with the doctor if you experience any unusual symptoms or health conditions.