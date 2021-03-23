Corona Updates –No shortage of Corona Vaccines

Vaccines administered in last 24 hours

As per the Union Health Ministry, In the last 24 hours, nearing to 32,53,095 vaccinations have been administered, this is a record number. After Mumbai, Delhi too bans Holi in Public.

Decline in Doubling Time

There has been decline in doubling time for corona cases, earlier 504.4 days now it is 202.3 days.

Active Case Load

If we observe, the India's Covid-19 active cases have increased to 3,45,377. Maharashtra, the second most populous state in India, continues to record highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases.

Presently who is eligible to receive Corona Vaccine

Those individuals whose age is 60 years and above and also those whose age is 45 years and above having co-morbidities are getting vaccinated. Starting from April, even people whose age is 45 or more would be eligible to receive Corona vaccines.

How many have received at least one dose of Corona vaccines?

In India, about 4.85 crore people have got at least one dose of Corona Virus Vaccines.

Why everyone who is eligible must get vaccinated?

Our nation does not have a shortage of vaccines; all those who fall in the age group of 45 or more must get vaccinated because the vaccine would be like a shield against Covid-19.

When can the second dose be administered?

According to World scientist bodies as well as scientists, the second dose can be administered between fourth to eight weeks. Consult your Doctor, they would tell you the right time for you to get vaccinated.

How much is the national recovery rate?

The national recovery rate is around 95.67 percent. Our nation's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,81,253 as of 23-3-2021.