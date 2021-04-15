Coronavirus could raise risk of erectile dysfunction: Report

Bengaluru: A recent study published by WebMD has revealed that Covid-19 increases risk of developing erectile dysfunction (ED) by nearly six times. Diabetes, high body mass index and smoking which increase the risk of contracting Covid-19 are the risk factors for ED. The data estimates that men with a history of coronavirus will have 5.66 times higher chances of developing erectile dysfunction. Researchers involved in the study have said that this problem could be short term or long term.



Dr.Suriraju, Chief Urologist at Regal Hospital, said that although there are no researches about this in India there is a possibility that some men could develop erectile dysfunction after suffering Covid-19.

The study led by Emmanuele A. Jannini, MD, professor of endocrinology and medical sexology, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy, was published on March 20 in Andrology.

Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, Director of Ace Suhas Hospital opines that there is a possibility that some men might develop ED after suffering Covid. This could last for long term or short term. He said he has observed two patients who developed ED after suffering Covid-19 last year. But it lasted for 3 months after which they could have a normal sexual life.

Doctors suggest that with the number of cases increasing every day and multiple studies indicating that men are more prone to Covid-19, this study makes it more imperative that men must be extra cautious in their everyday life ignoring which could affect various aspects of their lives.