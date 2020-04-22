Coronavirus: COVID-19 Carriers may show no symptoms

Coronavirus Symptoms: Another shocking news has emerged about the coronavirus. Everybody thought that the coronavirus could be detected by symptoms. But in the latest development, it is noted that the coronavirus could surface without any symptoms as well, which is shaking the Scientists and doctors. The virus first causes colds and then sneezing, rash, colds, fever, headache that leads to pneumonia, which can reach the lungs without stopping. So far the coronavirus symptoms have been revealed in 14 days. But now medical experts warn that the time for recognising the symptoms of the virus have increased.

In general, if the virus is present in the body, infection symptoms would be seen within 14 days. But in some cases, virus symptoms are not shown after 26-28 days. Some of the people who returned to the country from abroad had corona tests where only a few have shown viral symptoms. However, it is shocking that most of them tested positive after 28 days.

Doctors and people are left in panick as the virus takes time to enter and spread. Some patients find that 70% of those infected develop the symptoms after 10 to 18 days, and some patients find it difficult to show after 17, 22, 31, 35 days. Doctors advise that sufferers who are in isolation should undergo a three-pronged test, as the symptoms may take longer to emerge. Therefore, people are warned of serious threats in coming days.