X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Life Style > Health

Covaxin neutralises UK variant of Covid: Study

Covaxin
x

Covaxin 

Highlights

Covaxin, the Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, effectively neutralizes UK variants of SARS-CoV-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape, finds a study.

Hyderabad: Covaxin, the Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, effectively neutralizes UK variants of SARS-CoV-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape, finds a study.

According to a research paper carried by bioRxiv, the preprint server for biology, the study has dispelled the uncertainty of possible neutralisation escape.

A group of researchers from Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), National Institute of Virology, Pune and Bharat Biotech performed the plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT50) using sera collected from the 26 recipients of BBV152/Covaxin against hCoV-19/India/20203522 (UK-variant) and hCoV27 19/India/2020Q111 (heterologous strain).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X