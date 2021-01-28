Covaxin neutralises UK variant of Covid: Study

Hyderabad: Covaxin, the Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, effectively neutralizes UK variants of SARS-CoV-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape, finds a study.

According to a research paper carried by bioRxiv, the preprint server for biology, the study has dispelled the uncertainty of possible neutralisation escape.

A group of researchers from Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), National Institute of Virology, Pune and Bharat Biotech performed the plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT50) using sera collected from the 26 recipients of BBV152/Covaxin against hCoV-19/India/20203522 (UK-variant) and hCoV27 19/India/2020Q111 (heterologous strain).