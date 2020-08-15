Dealing with Sepsis in Coronavirus patients

In the wake of COVID-19, it has been observed that the clinical course of adult inpatients may include sepsis, acute cardiac injury or acute kidney injury among others. Biochemical monitoring of COVID-19 patients through in vitro diagnostic testing is critical for assessing disease severity and progression as well as monitoring therapeutic intervention.



VITROS® B•R•A•H•M•S PCT (Procalcitonin) Assay has been recently launched by Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, in India. And this can help clinicians for the early detection and differential diagnosis of clinically relevant bacterial infections; the assessment of the degree of the severity and the prognosis of the outcome of systemic bacterial infection, sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock and in antibiotic stewardship program in the treatment process.

How VITROS® B•R•A•H•M•S PCT helps

The VITROS® B•R•A•H•M•S PCT assay can aid clinical assessment in the early detection of severe bacterial infections (sepsis, community-acquired pneumonia, acute bronchitis, and acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and in making decisions regarding antibiotic therapy. Emerging antibiotic resistance has made it extremely important to reduce the unnecessary and prolonged use of antibiotics.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has also recently introduced two COVID-19 Antibody Tests with 100% specificity that helps to identify previously exposed individuals, who have developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus).

"Because Every Test Is a Life, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is committed to providing medical teams with high-quality diagnostics that deliver accurate results that help clinicians treat their patients faster." - Ravi Sinha, Country Director- India / Other SAARC Countries, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

'Saving lives, saving economy'

'The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact individuals, communities and families around the world. Ortho is proud to be working towards large-scale solutions that will help people return to work, reducing the strain on both employees and the economy as a whole. Our focus on improving patients' lives through diagnostics led us to developing this test rapidly, providing one of the key resources needed for diagnosing and treating Covid-19. We remain committed to helping laboratories deliver faster and more accurate and reliable results to healthcare professionals, patients and researchers developing long-term, sustainable management of this disease.'

— Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, USA

'75-year track record'

'Our test kits have been approved by the CE and the FDA (EUA). They are widely used by prestigious hospitals and labs, such as Mayo Clinic in the US. Our instruments are used for HIV, HBsAg and HCV screening across the world and the technology is being used for blood screening for more than 25 years in prestigious hospitals and blood banks in India and other SAARC countries. The process control audit trail for each step of analysis is available to provide confidence in reporting.'

— Anand Pande, Vice-President- Asia-Pacific Region, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics