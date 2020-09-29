Do not ignore heart ailments due to Coronavirus scare

On the sidelines of Covid-19 scare, there has been an increasing danger of heart patients ignoring their problems as they have been avoiding hospitals.

In most countries across the world, cardiovascular diseases ("CVDs") remain the world's leading cause of death but it is observed that the number of treatments for critical non-COVID procedures by both private and government hospital facilities across the country had dropped.

Suppressing even mild heart-attack symptoms may lead to life-threatening situations. "Hospitals across the world have witnessed almost 50 per cent decrease in patients with heart attacks which could be a result of heart patients suppressing their symptoms to avoid hospital visits out of fear of contracting coronavirus. It is important to realize that the risk of dying of a heart attack is much higher than that of dying of COVID-19 and also that cardiac death is largely preventable if patients get timely treatment", said Dr. Shirish(M.S.) Hiremath, Director, Cathlab, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

Symptoms to look out in people with pre-condition are as mild as chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, tiredness. Immediately consult a cardiologist. Conditions like chest pain or pain in the throat, neck, back, stomach or shoulders that lasts for more than 15 minutes need immediate medical attention.

It also must be kept in mind that patients with pre-existing heart ailments or a history of previous heart attacks, or heart failure are at a greater risk of contracting the virus. Those above 60 years with hypertension or diabetes have a five times greater risk of dying from it. Even a case of mild coronavirus infection can lead to severe damage to heart patients and may require immediate hospital care. Thus, apart from protecting themselves from COVID infection heart patients should not be afraid of reaching out to the nearest hospitals for the treatment.