Experimental Drug 'Remdesivir' Showing Positive Results On Corona Patients???

Remdesivir: The whole world is facing the effects of novel virus COVID-19… This deadly disease is showing off its prowess and making millions of people reach hospitals with contagious symptoms.

Be it China, USA, Japan, European countries or India, all of them are vividly in search of the vaccination for this deadly disease. As per sources, all the countries have ordered the scientists and health officials to go on immediate research on the vaccine part.

Being developed countries, USA and China are fast forward and are in the second stage on testing the Corona vaccine. Well, as per sources an experimental drug named 'Remdesivir' has been tested on the Corona patients and it showed its prowess on the patients making them leave the hospital in a single week.

This news is reported by the STAT News on Thursday and it stated that, the patients taking part in this clinical trial has severe respiratory and fever symptoms but after usage of this drug 'Remdesivir', they were discharged within a week of the treatment.

STAT News has bagged the video where Dr. Kathleen Mullane has shared his words regarding this drug. This person is an infectious specialist at the University of Chicago and he is the leading person of these clinical trials. However, Mullane has refused to comment on this news…

Well, this is not official news as many countries are trying their best to come up with a vaccine to cure this disease. Well, 'Remdesivir' is also being given to many other patients. So, we all need to wait and watch whether it shows positive results in those clinical trials or not.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 'Remdesivir' showed off its potential in February itself.

As of now, Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in all the countries and the USA is facing a huge crisis due to this contagious disease. Be it financially or health-wise, many countries are losing their hold and are still fighting hard to bounce back.