Exposed To Someone Tested Positive For Coronavirus? What Next?

Coronavirus is spreading like a fire; the risk of coming in contact with the COVID-19 is becoming rampant. Indeed, people are taking all the necessary precautions while going out like wearing a mask and social distancing. Still, it is not easy to say who is infected with the dangerous virus if any symptoms are not visible.

Imagine you met your neighbour two days back and today you come to know that he has been tested COVID-19 positive, what would you do? You will get worried, but it also essential to take actions to prevent others from catching the virus from you. These are a few things that one need to follow if you have come in contact with someone who is corona positive.

Self-quarantine for 14 days

The first step is home quarantine yourself for 14 days. It may take around 10 days to 14 days for the Coronavirus symptoms to appear. So for this period self-isolate yourself at home. Do not go out all. If you stay alone, take your friends and family help to drop essential items at your doorstep. Also, do not allow anyone to visit you.

Watch Symptoms

Look out for any main symptoms of coronavirus like fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, diarrhoea, and muscle pain. Contact your doctor if you feel sick. Make sure that people living with you self-isolate till the time you have been tested and results are known.

Get Tested

Get tested to confirm if you are affected with coronavirus. For this, you need to contact your doctor because without a doctor's prescription testing is not possible. Wait for a minimum seven days before you get yourself tested, even after getting tested stay in quarantine till you get the result. Suppose you test positive for coronavirus then self-isolate and get in touch with your doctor. If you test negative and do not develop any symptoms, after 14 days, you can stop self-isolating yourself. If you met someone, inform them that you've been exposed to the virus.

Recovery Time

COVID-19 recovery entirely depends on the symptoms. You will get better in one or two weeks if you have mild symptoms. But, it may take six weeks or even more, if your symptoms are severe. Some people face physical, cognitive, and psychological problems for quite a long time even after getting recovered. These may be fatigue, an issue with concentration, anxiety, muscle weakness, and shortness of breath.