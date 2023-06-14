World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year by people around the world on June 14.

Officially designated as an annual event by the World Health Assembly in 2005.

It is celebrated on the birthday anniversary of Karl Landsteiner on June 14, 1868. Landsteiner was awarded the Nobel prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system.

Significance

Day provides a special opportunity to celebrate and thank voluntary blood donors around the world for their gift of blood and has become a major focus for action towards achieving universal access to safe blood transfusion.

Dr Sangeeta Parmar, Pathologist & HOD Transfusion Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, says, “Every single donation is a precious lifesaving gift and repeat donation is the key to building a safe and sustainable blood supply.”

World blood donor day 2023 theme

The slogan for 2023 World Blood Donor Day campaign is “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often. ” In many countries, blood services face the challenge of making sufficient blood available, while also ensuring its quality and safety. Lack of access to safe blood and blood products – especially in low- and middle-income countries, impacts on all patients, including those requiring regular transfusion.

One of WHO strategies is to assist low- and middle-income countries in improving the availability and quality of human plasma, including optimising the utilisation of the plasma recovered from whole blood donations, and increasing patients’ access to the life-saving plasma protein therapies.

The objectives are to:

l Celebrate and thank individuals who donate blood and encourage more people to become new donors;

l Encourage people in good health to donate blood regularly, as often as is safe and possible, to transform the quality of life for transfusion dependent patients and help to build a secure blood supply in all countries in the world;

l Highlight the critical roles of voluntary non-remunerated regular blood and plasma donations in achieving universal access to safe blood products for all populations; and

l Mobilie support at national, regional and global levels among governments and development partners to invest in, strengthen and sustain national blood programmes.

How can we contribute?

By the simple act of blood donation & also by encouraging others to do so.

Advantages of blood donation

l Simple, safe and quick procedure

l You can help save lives

l Personal satisfaction of helping someone

l It is like a mini health check for you