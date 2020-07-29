Healthy eating habits take precedence

Visakhapatnam: The importance of boosting the immune system has never gained as much significance as during the Covid-19 times.



In an effort to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and overcome the fear of getting infected, many indulge in healthy practices. As a result, pranayama, yoga, cardio-workouts and balanced diet are being accorded priority. In addition, use of naturopathy, homeopathy and allopathy immunity boosters are also being considered.

From spreading the mat to practicing pranayama to gulping down herbs-infused warm concoction on an empty stomach and including loads of citrus fruits and vegetables in the daily diet, healthy food habits replace junk consumption. Similarly, yoga modules combined with breathing exercises are followed to enhance respiratory health.

Even when it comes to forwards on social media platforms, a plenty of videos and images pertaining to the respiratory health, regular steaming regimen, food preparations that have liberal doses of turmeric, ginger, peppercorns, vegetables loaded with Vitamin A, B, C and E have been doing the rounds in the recent past. "Apart from regular steaming, I also make sure that I consume sizeable portions of guava, lemon and gooseberries (amla), ginger and eggs as it is always better to prefer natural immunity boosters over supplements," opines Bandi Srinivasa Rao, an entrepreneur.

In a majority of cases, the health-conscious not only experiment with the food by adding a bunch of herbs and organic ingredients such as drumstick leaf powder and dried ginger but also share posts on social media to make healthy eating an integral part of the daily routine. "Whatever I make at home using ingredients that have therapeutic values, I share them on social media platforms. Neem, betel and carom leaves along with the holy Basil assume importance, especially when the stress is on maintaining respiratory health," explains J Lakshmi, a food blogger.

There is an apparent drop in the consumption of refrigerated water which is replaced with hotwater-based infusions.

However, health experts warn against popping up pills brought across the counters without any prescription as they may lead to side-effects and their impact varies from person to person. Since Ayurvedic and Homeopathic immunity boosters are considered safe, many try to experiment with them. "Instead of going for Vitamin supplements, it is better to opt for fruits and veggies that are rich in Vitamin A, C and B-Complex. Make millets, milk and eggs a part of your daily diet," emphasises N Rekha, dietician and nutritionist.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in several parts of the world, people move towards healthy practices to improve their overall health and wellbeing.