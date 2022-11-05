How to improve your Sperm count?

If you are male and planning to get married and start a family, you might be keen to know, as to how to increase the sperm count. A healthy sperm count is essential for fertility.

A male's reproductive health is defined by 3 aspects of sperm

1. The health of the individual sperm

2. The amount of concentration of sperm

3. The volume of the overall sperm

Below you can find few tips, which would help improve the sperm health.

1. Lose weight

If you are overweight, one of the single-most effective things, you can do to increase your sperm count, is to lose weight, this can significantly increase the semen volume, concentration and mobility, as well overall health of the sperm. If you have a large amount of weight to lose, even if you are losing a small amount of weight, it might really help.

To accomplish your weight loss goals, you must talk to the doctor, who can help you get started. You might want to schedule an appointment with a nutritionist, to change any eating habits, that could be improved. Working with a trainer or other exercise program can also help.

2. Exercise

Even in case, you do not lose weight, but by staying active as well as leading an healthy lifestyle can help boost your sperm count. As per an study, it has been found that, weightlifting and outdoors exercise can help sperm health more than other types of exercise. Consider incorporating these kinds of activities into your routine. Exercise can also help you maintain or lose weight, which might have additional benefits for your sperm health.

3. Avoid Substance Abuse

Low Sperm count and unhealthy sperm has been linked to people with a history of

-Heavy drinking, which is defined as drinking two or more alcholic drinks each day

-tobacco use of any kind

-illegal drug use, including cocaine and anabolic steroids

If you use any of these substances and are having trouble quitting, you must talk to your doctor. They can help recommend programs to help manage and treat addiction.

4. Check your environment

You must consider changing your clothes and showering as soon as possible if you have been exposed to

-metals

-solvents

-pesticides

-paint strippers

-degreasers

-non-water-based glues or paints

-other endocrine disruptors.

Toxins might affect the sperm count, if you are exposed to any of these things, due to hobby, consider putting your hobby on hold until after you have been successfully conceived.

Jobs, which expose you to excess heat or radiation, or even extreme sedentary work can also affect the sperm count.

5. Do not overindulge in biking

Bicycling more than 5 hours in a week, might be associated with lower sperm concentration. Hence, your bike must be checked for a proper fit.

6. Wear Cotton Boxers

Keeping your sperm at an adequate temperature and allowing lots of air flow to the scrotum can help cultivate the right environment for healthy sperm. If you do not feel comfortable wearing boxers, you can choose cotton briefs instead of synthetics ones. By doing so, it would help control air flow and temperature.