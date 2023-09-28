Hypertension cured with stents in kidney arteries

Vijayawada: Dr Kagita Krishna Chand, Chief Interventional Cardiologist and Peripheral Vascular Interventionist, at Sentini Hospital conducted a critical surgery on a 17-year-old Revanth, who was diagnosed with hypertension with 99 per cent and 95 per cent block in both the kidney arteries. The boy from Kaikalur was also suffering with high blood pressure of 220/110 and kidney injury with serum creatinine count of 5.7, when he was admitted in hypertensive emergency at the Hospitals.

Dr Kagita Krishna Chand evaluated him and treated both the critically stenosed kidney arteries with stents successfully. He said that the patient is in a good condition with stable blood pressure and kidney condition with medication now after the critical surgery.

Dr Kagita Krishna Chand is an expert in peripheral vascular interventions and critical coronary and cardiac procedures for the past 10 years. He has been doing a number of critical procedures with 100 per cent success rate with a good cardiac team here at Sentini Hospitals in Vijayawada.