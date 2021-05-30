It’s never too late to say ‘no’ to tobacco

Visakhapatnam: Around 120 million adults are active tobacco addicts in India. Of them, 70 per cent use smokeless tobacco.

Ahead of the 'World No Tobacco Day' observed on May 31 every year, experts highlight harmful effects of tobacco use and the need to shun the habit, especially in the prevailing pandemic situation.

Sharing details, consultant pulmonologist at KIMS Icon Hospital KS Phaneendra Kumar said, "In the present pandemic scenario, smokers fall under high-risk groups as they are more prone to develop serious complications compared to non-smokers."

A recent study indicates that tobacco smoking is prevalent in certain communities like farmers and village-dwellers hailing from rural areas of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Experts warn that tobacco smoke contains 7,000 chemicals and of them 100 prove to be carcinogenic.

"Tobacco in any form is one of the leading causes for lung cancer, COPD, heart diseases, brain stroke along with many other cancer types, including skin, pancreatic and stomach. Usage of non-smoke tobacco like pan, gutka and zarda lead to oral cancers," informed Dr Phaneendra Kumar.

Given the adverse effects of tobacco on lung health, doctors lay emphasis on quitting smoking among habitual smokers and prevent initiation among youngsters. By doing so, experts reiterate, it will help in waging a successful fight against the coronavirus as well.