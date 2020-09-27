Joy of Cycling: 'Unlock' unleashes cycling josh

It is 5:35 in the morning. Dark clouds are hovering over Dammaiguda and the trio – Lloyd Dooland, Chandra Mouli and Fabian Camey – has to make a decision whether 'to go for it' or not. It is a unanimous yes, and, the slight drizzle notwithstanding, they set out on their way to Bhongir Fort.

Cycling is catching on like never before so much so that bike stores have run out of stock in the city. The 'Lockdown Effect' is what some are terming this trend. For Lloyd, cricket has always been his first love but the lockdown has forced many a fitness freak to take to cycling. He says, "I have been able to keep up my fitness levels, thanks to the two hours of cycling every morning which has been the silver lining in this otherwise grey and gloomy pandemic."

Exemplifying the rush for cycling in the city, the membership at the Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC) has gone up. Sravan, manager, Smart Bikes & HBC, says, "We noticed a huge spike in membership in the last five months and close to 300 new members joined the club. Fed up with staying indoors, many are finding refuge in cycling."

The many health benefits apart, cycling automatically fulfils Covid health precautions, too – it facilitates social distancing and helps raise stamina to build immunity. "It is a new fad and no one is complaining," quips Sravan.

For T Chandra Mouli associated with Randstad Offshore Services as a Technical Recruiter, who also is a football and handball player and once captained JNTU-Hyderabad Team, cycling happened to him during lockdown and now he is sure he is hooked to it for life.

Many take up for fitness, a few out of boredom. In the case of Ritwik Banerjee, the power of wearing a helmet, snazzy clothes and breezing through the wind gives a high. "I was fascinated when I saw neighbours and got interested. Initially, to be honest it was to show off but now after weighing the benefits, I understand and respect cyclists. There is more to cycling than just sporting fluorescent tees."

Another reason for the growing popularity is attributed to gyms being shut during lockdown.

Fabian Camey, a physical instructor, says, "While football was always my passion, it was a team sport. I discovered cycling, thanks to a group of cyclists who also happened to be my friends. On a whim, I bought a cycle and discovered a whole new way to keep fit.

Getting onto my bicycle at dawn, riding into the lanes and on the highways helped me discover that cycling was indeed a great way to maintain my fitness. It's been 5 months now that I did my first morning ride and there has been no looking back since then."

The price of bikes starts from Rs 5 k to Rs 1.5 lakh. Rajan, owner, R K Bicycles, says, "Many sectors have been hit but we are flooded with orders." For beginners, one could rent a bike for just Rs 1,000 per month and for a gear cycle per month it is Rs 2,500 and annual membership at HBC is Rs 100. For those who wish to pick up a bike for a day it is Rs 50 for four hours.

So what are you waiting for?

M V S S Varma (Left) with another cycling lover

40 km every single day – for last 5 yrs



Since 2015, this group comprising N Vidyadhar Reddy, 57, SAP consultant, his son Abhinav, Venkateshwarlu, Circle Inspector, his son Sainath, a software engineer, Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, orthopaedic surgeon, Osmania General Hospital, and Ravikanth Cherukuri, MD, Spinco Biotech, cycle from Nagole to Ghatkesar and have done more than 20,000 km .

♦ For cyclists, bagging the Randonneurs title is a matter of pride. One has to cycle nonstop for 200 km within 13 hours to get the title and those who complete 200, 300, 400 and 600 km become Super Randonneurs.

♦ Dr Ramakrishna Reddy who treats patients with knee pain on a daily basis says, "Walking and running could aggravate the pain but cycling doesn't." He is the one who all in the group looks up to.

Venkateshwarlu, CI, Ravindranath Cherukuri, MD of Spinco Biotech, Dr G Ramakrishna Reddy, Orthopaedic Surgeon at OGH, and Vidyadhar Reddy, SAP consultant







