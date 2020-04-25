Lock Down With Karanvir Bohra: Look At Karan's Family Workout Goals

Karanvir Bohra… This handsome lad is famous for his amazing characters on the small screen. This man just makes the audience fall in love with him with his ultimate attitude and dialogue delivery.

As the lock down time is making all the celebrities to have fun with their family, Karan is enjoying this space with his dear ones. Till now most of the celebrities would be busy with their busy schedules, but this unwanted break has changed their daily routine. As Karan is active on social media, he keeps on posting his updates on his Instagram account and makes us witness his happy moments. Be it the workouts, TikTok videos, wifey moments or the kids time, he shared many videos and made his fans witness his routine of the quarantine time.

We Hans India have collated a few family workouts videos of this handsome man for our readers… Have a look!

Starting the day with Surya Namaskar asana's will definitely tone your body. From beginners to experts, this asana works for everyone making them get used to yoga. Karan is also seen doing Surya Namaskar asana's and ending with the Lord Krishna pose.This is again the Surya Namaskar poses… Karan also stated that he completed 100 rounds of this yoga asana and he did it gradually increasing 5 rounds daily… It is the great way to own a toned and healthy body.The plank challenge by Karan and his wife… They both made their little munchkins on their back and doing the pushups. Although it is a heavy task, it added fun to the workout time too!This is complete 'Split' workout style of Karan… He posted all his workout plan in this post and made us witness his way of toning body…

Karan is seen doing his workout along with his daughters…



This one is a special one with Karan's dear wife… Both are seen doing push-ups with much ease! The light music with all the nice poses like crow pose made us go gaga over this super couple.



So guys, follow Karan's workouts and burn your calories to own a toned body!!!