Milind Soman's Mother Usha Soman Awestruck Doing Push-Ups Draping A Saree

Milind Soman… This man is better known as a fitness freak!!! His amazing cycling workouts, running or pro yoga poses inspires his fans and makes then run to their gyms.

Well, having a look at Milind's amazing workouts we all get awestruck, isn't it? Then what would be your reaction after witnessing Milind's mom Usha Soman's push-ups???

Yes… At the age of 81 years, this old lady did perfect push-ups and made us go jaw dropped. Milind shared the video of his mother doing push-ups on the occasion of her 81st birthday on his Instagram page…

in this video, Usha is seen doing push-ups on the floor with much ease and a winsome smile. The next pic shows off the cute family image having Usha, Milind and his dear wife under one frame. Milind also mentioned that Usha ji has celebrated her 81st birthday on 3rd July, 2020 amidst the lockdown period.

Well, this is not at all a new thing to Usha… She is also a pro in workouts same like his son!

In this video, we can witness Usha ji doing her skipping along with her dear son Milind. This fitness freak also mentioned that, it is not at all a new activity for her but for him, it is a new thing and he learned it from his mother stating it as 'Lockdown Mantra'.

Well, this video definitely makes us shocked!!! Usha ji is competing with her daughter-in-law and is awesomely doing the hopping with much ease on her terrace at the age of 81. Milind added his comment to the video stating his girls 28 and 81 are fit and healthy…

We just bow down for the awesome fitness levels of Usha ji and applaud her for maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle in this age too…