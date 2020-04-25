Neuberg'S Anywhere Anytime Services For 'Health From Home'

Hyderabad: April 20th, 2020: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic that has restricted the movements of every citizen of the country,Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, a StartUp in the PathLab chain segment, has ramped up itsAnywhere Anytime services.The Anywhere Anytime service is first in the diagnostics space in the country and will offer Free Round the Clock lab services at doorstep during the lockdown. The full-fledged sample collection (Blood, Urine) and ECG services are offered in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Cochin.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms ,Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, "While the lockdown is a much-needed move to limit the community's chance of exposure to the Coronavirus, Neuberg believes that medical care should be made available to people in the most convenient manner possible even in the present scenario. In this context, we have combined the use of technology and patient care to make our Anywhere Anytime services available to our patients within the confines and comfort of their homes.

As part of the 'ANYWHERE ANYTIME' initiative, samplescan be collected at any time from apatient's home, subject to the place maintaining basic standards of hygiene and privacy. The service would be catered by Neuberg'scertified and experienced phlebotomists who have been trained to follow safety protocols before and after collecting samples, ensuring maximum safety for the patient and themselves.



"This is an ideal moment when technology and convenience should take the lead in terms of facilitatinghealthcare delivery. So when 'work from home' can become a way of life during these difficult times, why not 'Health from Home', especially for Older adults and people who have chronic conditions who need to be at the top of their health to stay fit to fight infections." adds Aishwarya.

Neuberg strictly follows a 7-point protocol for home collection services…

 Exclusive, sealed, hygienic sample collection kit for every patient

 Sealed needles are opened in front of the patient

 A new face mask is worn before entering the venue of sample collection

 Hands are sanitised using 70 percent Isopropyl Alcohol before and after sample collection

 A fresh pair of gloves is used for every collection

 In case the patients exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, they are handed a face mask before the collection

 All sample collection materials are discarded appropriately including the customer's mask

About Neuberg Diagnostics

The best-in-class laboratories from across India, UAE & South Africa have united under the banner of Neuberg Diagnostics to bring the latest technology and techniques within the reach of developing countries. Utilizing their combined strengths, the Neuberg alliance brings capabilities to perform over 6000 varieties of Pathological investigations and will promote Prevention & Early Diagnosis, Focused Wellness Programs and Structured Disease Management programs for rare diseases using the most advanced technologies assisted by Data science and AI tools. Today, Neuberg Diagnostics is among the top diagnostics companies of Indian origin and the fastest growing healthcare start-up in India. The founding members of the Neuberg consortium - Anand Diagnostic Laboratory (Bangalore), Supratech Micropath (Ahmedabad), Ehrlich Laboratory (Chennai), Global Labs (South Africa), and Minerva Diagnostics (Dubai) bring their combined heritage of over 200 years and process over 20 million tests annually. Some of the best Pathologists, Biochemists, Geneticists, Microbiologists and several other Clinical Lab Professionals from around the world are working closely, sharing knowledge and using the latest generation of diagnostics techniques to take accurate and timely diagnosis to the next level.