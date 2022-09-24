New Study reveal unborn babies smile and react to food flavours inside mother’s womb

As per the recent study, led by the University of Durham, UK, they took 4D scans of 100 pregnant women to see how their unborn babies responded after being exposed to flavours from foods eaten by their mothers.

We often hear, people saying that pregnant women must eat for two people, which is most typical advice given to them. As per new research somewhat, it acknowledges this above point.

As per the recent study, led by the University of Durham, UK, they took 4D scans of 100 pregnant women to see how their unborn babies responded after being exposed to flavours from foods eaten by their mothers.

During the study examined the earliest evidence for fetus" abilities to taste through the administration of specific kind of flavours via maternal consumption of a single-dose capsule.

About 3 group of nearing to 100 women included in the group and the facial expression of their unborn babies when they were fed carrot and kale were observed. The researchers tried to examine how the fetuses reacted to carrot and kale just a short while after the flavours were ingested by their mothers.

For the research, the mother were offered a single capsule containing around 400mg of carrot and 400 mg of kale powder, before 20 minutes of each scan. It was suggested to mothers not to consume any food or flavoured drinks one hour before their scans to control the factors which could affect the fetuses reactions.

These researchers observed that the babies who consumed carrot juice made gestures, portraying laughter face more often and those mothers who consumed kale juice, the unborn babies made their face as if they are crying.

Humans tend to experience the flavours of food through combination of taste as well as smell. We find, with the help of this study, even babies tend to react to food flavours.

As per the lead researcher, Beyza UStun stated, numerous studies have suggested that, babies can taste as well as smell in the womb, but most of them are based on post-birth outcomes, this one is first study, which is based on the reaction of unborn babies.

She further added, "As a result, we assume by repeated exposure to flavours before birth, it could help establish, food preference in the baby post-birth, which could be important while thinking about the messaging around healthy eating as well as potential for avoiding " food-fussiness "when weaning" Food Fussiness is the tendency, which means highly selective of the food which is one willing to eat and emerges in the early childhood.

As per the journal psychological science, it is significant to note that, whatever pregnant women tend to eat, it might influence babies "Tastes in their late life.