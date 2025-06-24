Over 500 bird species face extinction risk in the next 100 years: Study

New Delhi: More than 500 bird species are likely to be wiped out from the face of the Earth in the next 100 years, due to climate change and habitat loss, according to a study on Tuesday.

Researchers from the University of Reading in the UK noted that the number is three times higher than all bird extinctions recorded since 1500 CE.

The study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, reveals that the bare-necked umbrellabird, the helmeted hornbill, and the yellow-bellied sunbird-asity are the most vulnerable.

The extinction of these birds would greatly reduce the variety of bird shapes and sizes worldwide, harming ecosystems that depend on unique birds like these for vital functions.

Importantly, the scientists found that even with complete protection from human-caused threats like habitat loss, hunting, and climate change, about 250 bird species could still die out.

“Many birds are already so threatened that reducing human impacts alone won't save them. These species need special recovery programmes, like breeding projects and habitat restoration, to survive,” said lead author Kerry Stewart, from the University of Reading.

"We face a bird extinction crisis unprecedented in modern times. We need immediate action to reduce human threats across habitats and target rescue programmes for the most unique and endangered species," Stewart added.

The researchers examined nearly 10,000 bird species using data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

They predicted extinction risk based on the threats each species faces.

The study found that large-bodied birds are more vulnerable to hunting and climate change, while birds with broad wings suffer more from habitat loss.

Further, the team also detailed the conservation actions to preserve both the number of bird species and their ecological functions.

Beyond stopping the threats, the team called for complementary conservation measures, such as breeding programmes and habitat restoration to help as many as 250-350 species survive the next century.

"Prioritising conservation programmes for just 100 of the most unusual, threatened birds could save 68 per cent of the variety in bird shapes and sizes. This approach could help to keep ecosystems healthy,” said Professor Manuela Gonzalez-Suarez, senior author of the study at the University of Reading.

Stopping the destruction of habitats would save most birds overall. However, reducing hunting and preventing accidental deaths would save birds with more unusual features, which are especially important for ecosystem health, the team said.



