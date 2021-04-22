Pfizer: Supply of Covid-19 Vaccine would be Available only through Government Contracts 

Pfizer makes decision that, it would prioritize the orders from the government and it would supply doses of Covid -19 vaccine, only through government channels in India.

The above decision was taken in the wake of largest immunization drive in the world, conducted by India. It offers the companies an option to charge the state as well as private hospitals, a potentially higher amount for their vaccines.

In other words, it potentially means, the American drug giant's vaccine, which was developed along with BionTech might not be available through private hospitals in the nation, unless, until, either state or centre government decide to sell the doses to these facilities.

A spokesperson from Pfizer, has reiterated once again, its decision to express the company's commitment to make the vaccine available in India during the pandemic phase and it would prioritize government in their immunization programs.

The company's spokesperson further added, the company would supply its vaccine, only via government contracts depending upon the agreement with respective government authorities as well as following the regulatory authorization or approval.

The Pfizer, the multinational Pharma Company has its headquarters in New York; it was first to approach the Central Drugs Standard Organization (CDSCO), India's top drug regulatory body, seeking permission for restricted use of its Covid 19 vaccine. The company has submitted its application on 4th December, during that time; the company has already received EUA, in the United Kingdom.

In India, the Pfizer has not conducted any local trials of its vaccine. As per the provisions under India's Clinical Trial Rules 2019, it enabled the company to seek approval with regards waivers on local testing, as it has already got approval from a foreign regulator recognized by the CDSCO.

On February 5th, the company stated that it would withdraw its application after an expert body under the CDSCO has raised the safety concerns and it has asked to conduct varied local trials in the nation in order to prove the safety of the vaccine in the Indian population.

The government reversed its earlier position this month, as the number of cases increased. It approved those vaccines, which already have EUAs in UK, US, EU and Japan and also those which do have WHO Emergency USE Listing, to receive restricted use approvals in India, before conducting bridging studies. The above announcement was made, so that it can attract more foreign vaccines in the nation.

Subsequently, we find our nation has changed its position to open up vaccination and those who are 18 years and above would be eligible for the shot. By doing, it stated that, 50% of the stock offered by the vaccine maker, in the nation can be sold to the states as well as in the "open market" to private hospital.

Following the above announcement, the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, which has been supplying the Covishield to the Center at the price of Rs.150 each dose, on Wednesday, the company has revealed that it has decided to charge Rs.600 to the private hospitals and Rs.400 to the state governments.