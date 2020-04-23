Quarantine Workout: 3 Ways To Muscle It Up With Pearl V Puri

The small screen handsome lad Pearl V Puri is all known for his amazing toned body. He is just known as a workout freak… Be it in lockdown period or normal days, he is showing no difference in his exercise regime inspiring many.



As the deadly Coronavirus has made everyone sit at home, many of them have stopped their workouts as the gyms are shutdown. But this simply puts extra calories and adds weight to your body.

Thus this small screen hero has shown a simple way to lose calories for all the exercise freaks… Have a look!

In this post, he added 3 ways to strengthen one's muscles…



1. Hands Stand Push-Ups

One needs to repeat the same pose for 15 times and then go with reverse push-ups as shown in the video.

2. Clap Push-Ups

This workout is a bit easier than the earlier one.You need to go with push-up's and then clap each time you go with this pose. Repeat it for 15 times and enjoy the strengthening muscles.

3. Sumo Squats

The final one is also a simple way to tone your body… Pearl went with a heavy weight and has done squats holding it with his hands. One can also go with any heavy weight object available at home and tome their leg and back muscles with this workout form.

This man has finally doled out a statement "Never ever compromise with your workouts…". Yes, this is true!!!

Thanks Pearl VPuri for showing your fans such amazing ways of workouts!!!