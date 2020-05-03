Quarantine Workout: Bollywood Celebrities Inspire With Their Simple Exercises

It's quarantine time… The deadly Coronavirus has made all of us sit at home and the increase in positive cases is making the Government to extend the lockdown period.

But we all need to stay healthy with the toned body in this lockdown period too. As there are no gyms and Zumba classes, one will definitely stop concentrating on their body.

Thus, our Bollywood celebrities are posting their workout videos on social media accounts and making their fans to know how to workout at home itself.

Today we have collated a few workout videos of B-Town actors and present it for our readers… Have a look!

Preity Zinta

This Veer Zara actress keeps on posting her workout videos on Instagram and inspires her fans. Her workouts will always be simple yet effective. Today, she posted the 'Chair Workout' making us go awestruck.





Preity is seen doing reverse push-ups on placing her legs on the chair. She also stated that, this workout helps to strengthen core muscles and squeeze them by pulling out the extra calories. Doing 4 to 10 sets of this workout will definitely yield better results.

Rakul Preet Singh

Next in the line is, the Punjabi diva Rakul Preet Singh… She is always known for her toned and healthy body! She is also called as a yoga and workout freak and also own a chain of gyms in various cities.





This girl has shared a throwback image of her… Rakul is lying upside down with the help of a cloth hanging… This way of exercising will definitely keep the body in shape and also boosts the energy with complete relaxation.

Priyanka Chopra

Here comes our desi diva Priyanka… This girl has shown a simple yet effective workout!!!





In this video, Priyanka is seen lying on the sofa and lifting a small girl with her hands. This way one can shape their hands and happily workout adding fun to it.

Karanvir Bohra

This small screen handsome lad is always known for her awesome six-pack body. He is seen doing push-ups on his yoga mat and also kissing his daughter with lots of love!!! So, exercising at home is not boring!!!

So guys, what are you waiting for??? Mimic these actors and shape your body in this free time and enjoy the time with your family!!!



