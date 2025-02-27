Redefining Dementia ElderCare: Top 3 Residential Facilities Leading The Way In Elderly Well-Being

Dementia care is more than just medical support; it’s about dignity, warmth, and creating a safe, enriching space for seniors. In India, a few exceptional residential facilities are redefining eldercare with personalized attention, expert-led therapies, and compassionate environments. Here’s a look at the top homes setting new standards in dementia care and overall well-being for our elders.

Epoch Elder Care

Epoch Elder Care is an expert in assisted living and dementia care. It provides premium assisted living facility homes for elders with specialized needs, focused on conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s, stroke, mental health disorders, COPD, and other chronic conditions, for long-term & short-term stays. With over 10 years of relevant experience in India, Epoch has been at the forefront of elder care and has offered its services to over 500 seniors in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune. Its care & services are: assisted living, dementia care, Parkinson's disease care, palliative care, mental health program, recovery & rehabilitation. Epoch also provides additional services for dementia, such as daycare programs, family consultations, caregiver training programs, and cognitive stimulation.

Epoch currently has 6 homes: 4 in Gurgaon (Vermeer, Frida, Vincent, and Gustav House) and 2 in Pune (Monet and Picasso House). Epoch homes are the perfect blend of comfort, care, and warmth, designed to enhance the quality of life for its elderly residents who require extra attention and care. With a blend of compassion and clinical expertise, Epoch Elder Care is dedicated to providing quality elder care and helping seniors live with dignity, comfort, and a sense of purpose.

NEMA ElderCare

NEMA ElderCare is a compassionate eldercare provider in India, dedicated to ensuring a dignified and fulfilling life for seniors. Founded in 2016 and fully operational since 2019, NEMA offers a range of personalized care services, including assisted living, independent living, dementia care, post-operative support, palliative care, and home healthcare.

Each catered approach addresses the fundamental requirements of safety, comfort, and dignity. It is through the extensive experience of a CORE team comprising physicians, geriatric-trained nurses, physiotherapists, therapists, certified nursing assistants, and social workers. Whether it's round-the-clock medical support, engaging social activities, or simply a warm, home-like environment, NEMA strives to provide not just care, but companionship and peace of mind for both seniors and their families.

Emoha

Founded in 2019, Emoha aims to empower seniors to lead joyful, independent lives while providing families with peace of mind. Emoha Elder Care is a leading eldercare provider in India, dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors by offering comprehensive in-home services.

Their services encompass 24/7 emergency support, regular health monitoring, assistance with daily tasks, and engaging social activities, all designed to foster a sense of community and belonging. Emoha's innovative approach has positively impacted over 60,000 seniors across 120 cities in India. In 2024, Emoha partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to extend personalized senior care solutions to a broader audience, ensuring holistic coverage for entire families.