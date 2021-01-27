Rice for your good health

What is one of the first foods you had as an infant? - Mine was rice and dal. Rice is one of the safest, most easily digestible foods and hence given to infants. It is quite literally part of our constitution. Wonder why it's given such a villainous role in the health saga. Let's get you familiarised with this Indian staple-

The whole truth

Every health article or column, including mine; professes that you include whole-grains in your diet. Little do we know that rice is a whole-grain as well. Whole grains contain higher amount of fibre which makes digestion easy. Unpolished rice and basmati contain higher fibre then other varieties. It is also a gluten free wholegrain that can be used by those with allergies or intolerances for the same.

Not just carbs

Rice is categorised it as an 'empty carbohydrate' but there is so much more to it. Rice contains B vitamins that enhance brain function and give you a much-needed energy boost. Rice contains zinc and magnesium as well. To set the record straight, carbohydrates are not all that evil. You need a them to provide your brain and body with energy.

Mood stabilizer

Ever had one of those tiringly stressful days at work? I know I have. And there is nothing that soothes my soul than a bowl of piping hot dal –rice. Besides the nostalgia the tryptophan from the rice helps release the chemical mood stabilizer –serotonin; it calms you down and helps you face the rest of the day with ease.

Complete meal

For all of us on the run, a one pot meal is a great way to get in our nutrition as well as save up on time. One such example is the humble Khichadi. The lentils and rice together provide all the essential protein components. Add in your seasonal vegetables, spices and a dollop of ghee and you have a complete meal.

Rice comes in numerous varieties, textures and utilities including unpolished, unrefined precursors of white rice. It is chewier and is lower in glycaemic index. The basmati rice is long grained fragrant rice that is higher on nutrients then other variety of white rice. Red rice has a lovely hue that is attributed to the anti-oxidant anthocyanin.

Now that you are abreast with this information, do not shy away from your Pongal or Biryani

Gado-Gado Rice

Ingredients

♥ 300 gm-Cooked Rice

♥ 150 gm Coloured capsicum, cut in long strips

♥ 100 gm Cucumber, cut in long strips

♥ ½ tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt to taste

Ingredients for Peanut Sauce

♥ 5 tbsp Peanut Butter

♥ 4 tbsp Water

♥ ¾ tsp Red Chilli Flakes

♥ ½ tsp Red Chilli Powder

♥ 1 tbsp Jaggery

Method

1. Blend all the ingredients for the sauce to make a paste. Thicken the paste over a flame.

2. Saute the rice and vegetables in a wok.

3. Add peanut sauce to rice and serve hot.