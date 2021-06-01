Simple changes can reduce your belly fat

There are many reasons for getting belly fat. Poor diet, lack of exercise, stress, excess consumption of alchohol, smoking and even lack of proper sleep also one of the reasons of putting up weight around abdomen. Improving nutrition, increasing activity, and making other lifestyle changes can all help.

Being overweight is one of the leading causes of major diseases. Excess belly fat can increase the risk of getting heart diseases, heart attacks, high blood pressure, stroke, type 2 diabetes, asthma, breast cancer and others. Here are some tips to lose belly fat

Have a balanced diet: A healthy, balanced diet can help a person lose weight. It is also likely to have a positive effect on their overall health. People may want to avoid sugar, fatty foods, and refined carbohydrates that have low nutritional content. Instead, they can eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates.

Increase exercise duration: A sedentary lifestyle can lead to many serious health problems, including weight gain. People trying to lose weight should include a good amount of exercise in their daily routine. Undertaking both aerobic exercise and strength training can help people tackle their belly fat.

Reduce alcohol intake: A person trying to lose excess abdominal fat can monitor their alcohol intake. Alcoholic drinks often contain additional sugar, which can contribute to weight gain.

Reduce stress levels: Stress can cause a person to gain weight. The release of the stress hormone cortisol influences a person's appetite and could cause them to eat more. Stress-relieving tactics include mindfulness and meditation, and gentle exercise like yoga.

Improving sleep patterns: Sleep is vital to people's overall health. Sleep's primary purpose is to allow the body to rest, heal, and recover, but it can also affect a person's weight. Getting enough quality sleep is essential when a person is trying to shed weight, including belly fat.

Quit smoking: Smoking is a risk factor for increased belly fat, as well as many other serious health concerns. Quitting can significantly reduce the risk from excess belly fat, as well as improve overall health.