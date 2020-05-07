Styrene very harmful, can trigger long-term effects

Hyderabad: Styrene, a colourless liquid with a sweet smell primarily used in the production of polystyrene plastics and resins, could prove fatal depending on the extent of inhaling.

Doctors say long-term exposure could affect the central nervous system and also lead to cancer.

The symptoms depend on the degree of exposure and include hearing loss, headache, fatigue and difficulty in concentrating.

Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav, IMA State Secretary says, "The effects could be short-term and long-term, depending on the exposure.

In the short-term, exposure to styrene could cause irritation to the eyes, skin and nose and long-term it could affect the central nervous system and kidney. In some cases, it could lead to cancer."

The effect is not just on the body but could have an adverse impact on the mental frame, say psychologists. Continuous problems of fatigue, hearing loss and difficulty in doing daily chores could lead to depression.

Dr Madhavan, a psychologist, says, "People who are exposed to the gas and develop skin problems take a long time to be cured. Several people exposed to the Bhopal gas tragedy are still suffering from depression."

According to the US' National Institutes of Health, gastrointestinal and respiratory effects, headache, depression, fatigue, hearing loss and problem in concentrating could be long-term issues.

What is Styrene?

Styrene is a flammable liquid that is used to make polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex.

It occurs naturally in some fruits, vegetables, meats, nuts, and beverages. Cigarette smoke and vehicle exhaust contain styrene

Styrene is used to make

♦ Insulation

♦ Pipes

♦ Automobile parts

♦ Printing cartridges and copy machine toner

♦ Food containers

♦ Packaging

♦ Carpet backing

♦ Luggage

♦ Shoes

♦ Toys

♦ Floor waxes and polishes

What happens when I am exposed to Styrene?

Short-term

♦ Irritation to the eyes, skin, and nose

♦ Gastrointestinal effects

♦ Respiratory effects

Long-term

Long-term exposure to styrene can cause:

♦ Central nervous system and kidney effects

♦ Headaches

♦ Depression

♦ Fatigue and weakness

♦ Hearing loss

♦ Balance and concentration problems Cancer