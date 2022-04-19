Summer Coolers to keep your refreshed

New Delhi: As the heat sets in, it is important to keep your body hydrated and replenish fluids at regular intervals. Here are a few summer drinks to beat the haeat.

AAM PANNA

Ingredients:

. 1 raw mango

. 2 cup water

. 3 tbsp mint / pudina

. 1/4 cup sugar

. 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

. 1/2 tsp cumin pwoder

. 1/2 tsp pepper powder

. 3/4 tsp salt

Method:

. Firstly, in a pressure cooker take 1 raw mango and pour 2 cup water.

. Cover and pressure cook for 5 whistles or until mango are cooked well.

. Cool completely, and peel the skin of mango.

. Also, scrape the pulp of mango making sure the skin has separated.

. Transfer the mango pulp to a blender.

. Also add mint and sugar.

. Blend to smooth paste without adding any water.

. Now add cardamom powder, cumin powder, pepper powder and salt.

. Mix well making sure everything is well combined with aam panna concentrate is ready.

. To serve, in a tall glass take a tbsp of aam panna concentrate and add few ice cubes.

. Pour in ice-cold water and mix well.

. Finally, enjoy aam panna garnished with fresh mint leaves.

LEMONADE

Ingredients:

. 1 3/4 cups white sugar

. 1 cup water

. 9 medium lemons, or more as needed

. 7 cups ice-cold water

. Ice as needed

Method:

. Combine sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Stir to dissolve sugar while mixture comes to a boil. Set aside to cool slightly.

. Meanwhile, roll lemons around on your counter to soften. Cut in half lengthwise, and squeeze into a liquid measuring cup.

. Add pulp to the juice, but discard any seeds. Continue juicing until you have 1 1/2 cups fresh juice and pulp.

. Pour 7 cups ice-cold water into a pitcher. Stir in lemon juice and pulp, then add simple syrup to taste.

. Add ice and serve the energetic drink

SATTU SHARBAT

Ingredients:

. 1.5 litres chilled water

. 6 tablespoon sattu (roasted black chickpea flour)

. 4 to 6 tablespoon regular sugar or organic unrefined cane sugar or jaggery - add as per taste

. 1/4 teaspoon black salt or 2 to 3 pinches of black salt (optional)

Method:

. Take chilled water in individual glasses. You can also take all of the chilled water in a mug and then mix.

. Add 2 tbsp sattu in each glass.

. Add sugar or jaggery as per taste.

. Add a pinch of black salt in each glass. For some tang, you can also add lemon or lime juice.

. Stir and mix everything very well.

VIRJIN MOJITO

Ingredients:

. 10 mint leaves, large or 15 small

. 2 tbsp lime juice

. 2 tbsp honey simple syrup

. Water

. Ice optional

. Lime slices optional

Method:

. Place mint leaves and lime juice in a glass and muddle them together for 1 minute.

. 10 mint leaves, large 2 tbsp lime juice

. Add the honey simple syrup.

. 2 tbsp honey simple syrup

. Add the water.

. Garnish with lime slices, a sprig of mint, and/or fresh fruit.

LEMON AND GINGER SQUASH

Ingredients:

. 500ml fresh lemon juice

. 100ml ginger juice

. 1 1/4kgs sugar

. 500ml water

Method:

. Take a heavy bottomed pan and put water , when the water comes to boiling water, add sugar and stir continuously till sugar melts and cook for 5minutes and keep aside.

. After that add the lemon juice and ginger juice and mix well.

. Keep aside to cool to cool it down and transfer in a bottle to refrigerate.

. While serving mix 1/4 glass squash and 3/4 glass water.

. Serve chilled.

PINEAPPLE MOCKTAIL

Ingredients:

. 1 cup pineapple juice

. 2 cups lime lemon soda

. 2 tablespoons rose syrup

. 1 cup crushed ice

. 2 pineapple wedges for decoration (optional)

. 2 small sprigs mint leaves for decoration (optional)

Method:

. Take two tall glasses. In order to get nice color gradient, first put crushed ice in the glasses.

. Pour pineapple juice on ice. Then add Sprite.

. Over this add rose syrup. Being the heaviest it will settle down at the bottom.

. Stir the mixture a little bit so that the contents get slightly mixed, but still they can be seen separately.

. Decorate the glass with pineapple wedges and mint leaves, or with decorative straw of your choice.

. Serve chilled.

KIWI MINT MOCKTAIL

Ingredients:

. 3 kiwi fruit peeled and diced

. 1 lime juiced

. 10 mint leaves

. 2 cups water

. 1 teaspoon sweetener of choice

Method:

. Place kiwi fruit, lime juice, mint leaves and sweetener (if using) in a high spend blender.

. Blend until smooth.

. Divide between 2 ice-filled glasses and top with water.

. Garnish with mint or extra kiwi.

KANJI DRINK

Ingredients:

. 200 grams red carrots

. 50 grams beetroots

. 5 teaspoons yellow mustard seeds

. 2 litres water

. 4 teaspoons salt

. 2 teaspoons turmeric powder

. 1 teaspoon red chili powder

Method:

. Start by preparing the carrots and beets. If using black carrots, then you can skip adding the beetroots.

. Wash the carrots and discard 1/2-inch of the top and bottom. Peel them using a vegetable peeler. Cut the carrots into 1/4-inch thick and 1 inch long fingers.

. Wash the beetroots and discard the 1/2-inch of top and bottom. Peel it using a vegetable peeler. Cut the beetroot into thin wedges.

. Add mustard seeds to a grinder and grind to make a coarse powder.

. Gather the remaining ingredients.