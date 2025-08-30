Surgery more effective in treating chronic sinus than antibiotics: Study

New Delhi: Surgery to treat chronic sinus disease can be more effective than antibiotics, according to a major clinical trial.

The common symptoms of Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), or sinusitis, include a blocked and runny nose, loss of smell, facial pain, tiredness, and worsening of breathing problems, such as asthma. It’s often similar to the symptoms of a bad cold, but it can last for months or even years.

The findings, published in the journal The Lancet, found that surgery was effective at relieving sinusitis symptoms, and trial participants who underwent surgery were still feeling better six months later. Of those who underwent surgery, 87 per cent said their quality of life had improved six months on.

A three-month course of low-dose antibiotics was not found to be helpful, as there was no significant difference in outcomes between those on antibiotics and those in the placebo arm of the trial.

“What we found is that surgery was effective at reducing symptoms six months on, while taking the course of antibiotics seemed to make little difference. Until now, there was no evidence in the form of a trial that showed sinus surgery works better than medical treatment. This could be a real game-changer for sufferers worldwide,” said lead author Professor Carl Philpott, from the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School.

In a randomised controlled patient trial on more than 500 patients from around the UK, researchers also from the University College London (UCL) compared sinus surgery with long-term use of antibiotics and a placebo.

All of them used nasal steroids and saline rinses as part of their usual care -- both of which have been shown to help the condition.

They were followed up after three and six months, where researchers examined their noses and sinuses, took airflow readings, and conducted smell tests, to gauge the success of each treatment in terms of improvement of symptoms, quality of life, and possible side effects.

“We hope our findings will help reduce the length of time for patients to get treatment. Streamlining clinical pathways will help reduce unnecessary visits and consultations and save on healthcare resources,” Philpott said.