Sushmita Sen's Amazing Workouts Will Inspire Many
She is the workout freak who amazes is all and sundry with her awesome exercises!!!
She is the former Miss Universe…
She is the Chemistry lecturer who made SRK lose his heart…
And
Got to know who we are speaking about???
She is none other than the Bollywood's beautiful lady Sushmita Sen… This pretty lady is always known for her strict workout pattern and toned body.
Being quarantine time, Sush is enjoying with her daughters and boyfriend Rohman. These both being the workout freaks, share the space and amaze us with their, wow some workout poses.
Sushmita always stays active on social media and also shares their pics on Instagram making her fans celebrate!!!
Tough times don't last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! 🤗👍We will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness 🙏❤️🤗 #duggadugga @rohmanshawl 🌈 I love you guys!!
Being the lockdown period and to make our readers witness the importance of workout, we Hans India have collated all the workout videos and pics of Sushmita Sen… Have a look!
Whenever we speak about the couple goals, this pair top the charts with their awesome chemistry. Having a look at these workout images, we were just awestruck. These workouts are possible with only 100% coordination between the pair. This way one can stay healthy and positive. Being mentally strong always keeps one ready to fight with any unexpected storm like Corona.
This one is ultimate… Sush is seen doing pushups with the complete swing. The complete way of stretching legs and hands along with the body makes her body stay toned.
This yoga pose shows the perfection of Sush… This Bollywood actress is a pro in performing any pose with much ease. This one is just the example of her expertise…
This one I challenged myself to do!!!👏😁😍 body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!!❤️ of course kept falling off initially 😄 but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life 😇🤗❤️💃🏻try it...it's magical!! 👏😍 I love you guys!!!
This one is the masterpiece… Sush nailed it perfectly and stood as an inspiration for all the workout and yoga freaks!!!
All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!!👍😇❤️💃🏻 besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable 💋😄😍we wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn 😉👊❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋
Finally, we end the workout tale with the awe-inspiring couple goal… Both Rohman and Sush are pro in nailing best yoga poses… The first pose is the swing type where both are seen folding their legs and lifting their body.
The second one seems to be the Butterfly pose with bringing legs together while the third one is a difficult one with bringing legs on top of hands in a sitting pose.
The next poses go with a fetus pose…
This is definitely an inspiration for all the workout freaks… So guys, mimic Sush and boost your mind and body with these amazing yoga poses…