This Easy Remedy Will Make You Forget Your Back Pain, Joint Pain

Backache from travelling long hours to work? Is your joint pain killing the flexibility of your body? Most people are sailing in the same boat, thanks to their hectic lifestyles. But if all possible remedies that you explored failed to relieve you of the pain, then you have come to the right place. For, we are all set to give you a simple, cost-effective, workable, time-tested remedy for the pain in your back and joints. Can't wait to know more?

Read on...

Before we actually get down to telling you about this natural remedy, it's important that we discuss a wee bit more about backache and joint pain.

The pain we are referring to be it in the joints or at the back can vary in intensity-ranging from mild to severe. First, let's take a look at backache.

What causes backache?

Wrong postures, intense workouts without supervision, travel, aging or even a stressful life can lead to backache. Most of you experience pain in the lower back your body. However, we take it easy as we learn to live with it. But did you know that backache can become chronic and affect your mobility? Backache depends on the way our muscles, bones and ligaments in our backs work together.

Joint pain

The connection between your bones is called the joints. They give your body the much-needed support for the movement. Any kind of harm to your joints not only causes excruciating pain but can also make moving around difficult for you.

Home remedies for body pain

Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil into a bucket of warm water. Bathing in this aromatic water not only reduces stress, but also eases body pain

A pinch of turmeric along with a few drops of honey added to a glass of warm milk not only improves your immunity but also rids your body of pain.

Add camphor powder to coconut oil and let it boil for a few minutes. Store the cooled mixture in a bottle. Massage your back and joints with this oil before hitting the sack. this should you give you a huge relief

A steaming cup of ginger tea too can do wonders to ease pain in your back and joints

But, wait...these are not the remedies we were referring to. The one we are going to share with you is a time-tested one used by healers in China and Russia. So call it an ancient form of healing pain. It helps ease pain in certain parts of the body like the back, shoulder. heel and neck.

What are we talking about?

If you have been to a beauty parlor, you wouldn't have missed the hair coloring procedure where the color is applied to the parts of the hair and then covered with an aluminium foil. Well, the procedure that we will now tell you for pain is something similar. So, let's get started?

Aluminium foil is a cost effective way to treat body pain.

How to use it?

Wrap a piece of aluminium foil on the affected area. You could use a bandage to make it stick to your body. It's best to follow this practice at the time of going to bed as the longer you leave it on, the better is the result.

Frequency

Do it once a week, always take a break. Anything excess is dangerous.

How does it work?

Russian and Chinese scholars carried out a study and found that when you wrap aluminium foil around the affected region, the bio-energy that passes through the body reaches the meridians thus regulating the flow of energy and easing the pain.

In the words of the Russian scientist AV Skvortsov, "The human organism contains special stem cells, which continuously interact with the Earth's energy field.

This field is deformed due to various reasons, disrupting the energy supply to the stem cells.

The foil's surface reflects the Earth's energy field and magnifies it several times as a huge focusing magnifying glass, which restores the disrupted interaction between the cells and the energy field."

Which side of the aluminum foil should you use?

Despite several studies, doctors haven't been able to reach a consensus on this. While some doctors say it's best to use the shiny side of the foil, a few others argue that the matte side works better. In any case, you could perhaps alternate between the two to reap the best benefits. Whatsay?

Areas of application

Doctors recommend the use of aluminium foil to get relief from the following conditions

Burns

Post-operative scars

Muscular pains

Inflammation

Pain in the joints, back, neck, knee, heels and spine

Food for thought

Wonder why foods and medicines come wrapped in aluminium foils? Simply because they improve their shelf life.

So, chuck those expensive pain relieving sprays and drugs. It's time to go for something traditional which is a time-tested effective alternative to getting faster relief from body pain.

Do you know of any pain relieving methods? Do share your thoughts in the comments box below.