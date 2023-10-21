Live
- Bihar Police forms 'Anti Romeo Squad' to prevent eve teasing, molestation during Durga Puja
- SC lawyer, who complained against Mahua Moitra, writes to Delhi CP anticipating direct threat to his life
- Israel steps up preparations for Gaza ground offensive
- International Stuttering Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme
- Composing for ‘Dhak Dhak' different ball game but loved it: singer Shruti Pathak By Jemima Raman
- RaGa effect: Bahadurpura candidate assertive about party’s win
- Plastic has become threat to Environment, Use steel and Porcelain items Telangana CS
- AIMIM has named 3 candidates for Rajasthan polls, more to be announced: Owaisi
- Delhi Lt Guv launches Project iconic Gole Market
- PM nod to Naidu's appointment as nominated member of Gandhi Peace Prize jury: Reddy
Just In
Three lifestyle tips for balancing Pitta dosha
Here are three tips to help you balance the pitta dosha: Follow a Pitta-Balancing Diet: Consuming naturally cooling and light foods can help pacify...
Here are three tips to help you balance the pitta dosha:
Follow a Pitta-Balancing Diet: Consuming naturally cooling and light foods can help pacify the pitta dosha. Opt for foods with a naturally sweet taste and include cauliflower, cucumber, leafy greens, pumpkin, peas, cilantro, ghee, coconut, and apples in your diet. Nuts like almonds, referred to as pittahara, are also beneficial for balancing pitta dosha. However, it is important to consume soaked and peeled almonds. Almond oil can be beneficial for conditions related to vāta and pitta imbalancesas well as internal body heat. Avoid foods that are spicy, hot, sour.
Practice Yoga: Engaging in yoga can help restore balance to the body. Specific yoga asanas that pacify pitta imbalances include Cobra posture (Bhujangasana), Cat stretch (Marjariasana), Child’s posture (Shishu asana), Forward bend (Pashchimottasana), seated wide-angle pose (Uppavistakonasana), and Corpse posture (Shavasana). It is important to maintain a moderate pace during physical activity to avoid excessive heat build-up. Additionally, incorporating meditation into your routine can help calm the body and regulate pitta levels.