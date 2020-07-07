Tips to manage the seasonal flu at home

New Delhi: The monsoon has begun, and while it brings relief from summer heat it also brings perils of humidity. With the rain showers comes the risk of being exposed to viruses, necessitating measures to manage the six most important seasonal flu symptoms-- breathing difficulty, body ache, cough, blocked nose, headache and muscular stiffness early on.

Dr. Kunal Manek, Ayurveda Consultant, and Panchakarma Physician shares a few tips on how you can build your immunity and respiratory health at home.

Consume Haldi Milk

Haldi or turmeric as we all know is one of the most powerful spices hidden in your kitchen. A staple in Indian cooking, it is also a go-to fix for an array of health issues. For centuries Ayurvedic medicine has been using Curcumin, the active component in turmeric for its antioxidant properties. This is why consuming a warm glass of turmeric milk is advised. The anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal agents present in turmeric help strengthen our immune system from the inside