Tollywood Stars Lakshmi Manchu And Sudheer Babu Inspire With Their Workout Videos

Staying fit in this Covid-19 crisis period is a must… As we all are staying at home due to lockdown and Coronavirus fear, one needs to stretch their body to stay healthy. When it comes to celebrities, they always inspire their fans with their awesome workout styles. The same thing is done by our dear Tollywood actors Lakshmi Manchu and Sudheer Babu. Both are known for their impeccable workout regimes.

So, we Hans India have collated their workout videos for our fans… Have a look and get inspired!!!

Lakshmi Manchu

Being a mom, it is not that easy to find time for self-care. But one to get inspired by Lakshmi Manchu as she always stays fit and creates awareness among her fans dropping her workout videos.





In this video, she is seen stretching her legs and toning them through various gym equipment's… Through this video, she also stated that one needs to come out of their comfort zone to step up!!!

Sudheer Babu

This Tollywood versatile actor is also known for his ultimate workout style. As he owns a gym at his home, this time he picked weights and showed off how to tone the body by perfectly lifting them!!! He also stated that 'Rest' is a mediocre word!!!

So guys, get inspired by these Tollywood ace actors and start exercising to stay fit and healthy!!!