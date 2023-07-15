Understanding emotional feelings is essential!

Q1: My son is 21 years old. He failed 10 th standard since he could not pursue his education further. He is currently helping me in the supermarket. He doesn't socialise at all. He prefers to be in the company of guys younger than his age. He can't handle money. At times we have found him smiling by himself. Is this any problem?

-Vedansh, Bangalore

A: Dear Vedansh, I can understand your concern. Your son's inability to pass the exam or pursue further studies indicates an issue with academics & practical skills. His self-smiling could be psychosis. It is better to see a clinical psychologist and get his IQ test done to ascertain his condition.

Q2) I have a very strange problem since my childhood. I can't speak clearly to known or unknown people. When I have to utter, I stammer a lot. In any prominent situation or meeting, it becomes still worst. However, when I am alone, I humm or sing songs; that time, I don't stammer. Currently, I am working in the HR department, which requires more interaction; it's becoming too hard to manage at the office; I am feeling diffident & shattered. Please advise me, sir.

-Vimal Singh, Chandigarh

A: Dear Vimal Singh, you should see an ENT surgeon first to rule out an organicity; on clearance, you can visit a clinical psychologist. Behaviour therapy & Hypnotherapy can help you to grow.

Q3: I have been upset with my son's behaviour. He is 11 years old; I feel he is rude, disrespectful and disobedient to me. He doesn't listen to me at all. I beat him a lot when he misbehaved with us. For a year, I have been irritable, unable to sleep, and even repeatedly telling my husband to send him off from home. Please help.

-Shanti, Amalapuram

A: Dear Shanti, you seem to be very worried and disturbed. I understand your affliction. There are no bad kids in actuality; there is only bad parenting.

Since there is an emotional disturbance, taking REBT or Gestalt therapy from a clinical psychologist would be better. Also, seek a consultation for your kid for the needed.

Q4: I am 40 years old, married, and have a typical problem. I am into event management. I had a bad experience two years past, where in a public event, some random persons got into a mutual fight in that uncontrollable crowd and damaged the property. Ever since that day, I have been frightened to do any event. I feel anxious in crowds and public places, which I deliberately avoid somehow. Is this an anxiety? How to overcome this?

-Sravan, Nellore

A: Dear Sravan, you seem to have developed an anxiety response after that event. Your avoidance behaviour and tension could indicate anxiety spectrum conditions like Agora phobia. However, it would be best to have a detailed evaluation to help you.