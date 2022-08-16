Weather Changes in September: September Skin Care Tips

Very soon, we would be entering September month, the weather changes occur in September and it can create havoc for your skin. The transition from monsoon to winter is not an easy one.

This can result in excessive oil production, blocked pores and breakouts, September is, therefore, marked as Skincare Awareness Month. During this month, one needs to tweak your skincare routine in order to accommodate new products.

One can use below natural ingredients, all of these completely and they can offer you healthy and flawless skin.

Neem

Neem leaves taste bitter and they have ability to correct numerous skin concerns such acne, dry skin, wrinkles and dark circles. Neem is rich in antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds, by topically applying the neem, it can improve the skin elasticity, it also helps prevent skin breakouts. Consuming neem leaves help remove toxins from the body, purify the blood and make your skin glow from inside out.

Coconut Oil

Another crucial ingredient, which most Indians swear by is, coconut oil, it is one ingredient which is available in every Indian Household. Apart from keeping your hair scalp healthy, the oil is very beneficial for the skin. The antibacterial, antifungal and moisturizing properties of this oil can provide relief from severe skin dryness and improve collagen production to offer you younger looking skin. One can also use these oils, so that they can remove the stubborn makeup at the end of the day with much ease.

Turmeric

Turmeric is widely used for numerous health as well as skin concerns. It is both antiseptic as well as antimicrobial properties, help prevent acne, it also helps reduce stretch marks and correct the uneven skin tone.

Ubtans

Ubtans have been a huge part of the ancient Indian Beauty treatment, even today, for pre-wedding ceremonies, paste is made using the natural ingredients and they are applied to brides as well as grooms before the big day. A Concoction of turmeric, gram flour, milk, rose water and lemon juice works as cleanser, moisturizer and skin brightening formulae.

Curd

The lactic acid which is present in the curd have mild exfoliating properties and they offer wonderful results when applied on the skin. It soothes burns and itchy skin, thereby calming and soothing skin. It has the ability to fight numerous infections. One can use curd in the form of a cleanser by mixing it with Multani mitti or as a mask.