What is the role of Physio management?

They maintain health for people of all ages helping patients to manage pain and prevent disease. The profession helps to encourage development and facilitate recovery Analyzing people to stay in work while helping them remain independent for long as possible.

What is the role of physical therapy in the pain management of chronic pain?

Physical therapy does more than case or manage discomfort treatment can help address why the patient is feeling a particular sensation is the first place and strengthen related muscle groups to improve endurance and rom.

What is Physiotherapy for Spinal card?

Physiotherapy for people with a complete spinal card injury will concentrate on maintaining tissue capability increasing muscle strength and maximising potential and promoting independence.

What is the best physiotherapy for back pain?

Easy to perform core strengthening exercises to relieve back pain including the pelvictilt,cat caw pose and some stretching exercises and avoid from matters.

