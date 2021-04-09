What to eat before and After Covid Vaccination?

In India, millions have already taken Covid –vaccine and we find the millions of people are still queuing at different Covid vaccination centers to get vaccinated. But, we find, people are feeling extremely cautious and they desire their vaccination experience is safe and they do not report any side effects.

How important is your diet?

Diet plays a crucial role in the vaccination process; few health experts suggest you should have healthier foods and have essential nutrients. And we find other few health experts state, one must be hydrated while taking the vaccination. Here is the list, what you must have before vaccination and after vaccination.

1. Drink more amount of water and consume lot of hydrating fruits

Staying hydrating will help you have good health, it is a key, it will help minimize the risk of getting any side effects due to corona vaccination or other vaccination as well. When you are hydrated, you also tend to feel better.

2. Stop Drinking Alcohol

After vaccination, most individuals experience minimal or no side effects, which can include fatigue to body ache, fever, pain at the injection point, when an individual's consume alcohol, they feel dehydrated, this may intensify the side effects. Alcohol consumption also weakens the immunity levels of the body.

3. Replace whole grains in place of processed foods

One must stock up as well as eat healthy whole grains as they contain more amount of fiber, when comes to processed foods, they have a high amount of saturated fat and they are high in calories. Healthy eating habits will help you fight varied diseases and build immunity.

4. Avoid Sugary foods

During vaccination, your body must well rest as well as be active, this can be achieved only eat wholesome foods and avoid sugary foods. Sugary foods lead to stress and anxiety, that's not all, they may be the cause for disturbed sleep.

5. Balanced diet

Before and after vaccination, it is always better to have a balanced diet. Fainting is one of the side effects, which has been reported by most of individuals, who have recently undertaken corona vaccination; this can be easily avoided if you eat balanced and healthy diet. They can also carry a snack; this can help them not to get fainted after the vaccination.