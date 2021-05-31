Why is India lacking drugs to beat Covid and black fungus?

What is the role of governments and pharma industries in discovering corona drugs in India. What efforts have been made by the two so far to invent medicine to cure corona?



India is second largest country by population because of which the spread and impact of corona virus is in multi-folds in India. It is the responsibility of both government and pharma industries to discover new medication to fight against Corona drugs. While government is creating awareness on health protocols and giving tax incentives to produce medicine, helping in getting raw materials and has permitted companies to work round the clock, the Pharma companies are busy in producing lifesaving drugs like Remedesvir and also the huge number of vaccine doses.

Ever since Corona pandemic broke out, the demand for life saving drugs like Remdisivir injection and other medicine increased many fold. People succumed to virus due to non availbility of such medicine in the crucial hours . Why the production of life saving injections was so low in India ?

India is the major producer of life saving drugs and exports to major part of the world. However, we were not prepared for wave 2. Soon after recognizing the surge in the covid cases, the industry started gearing up which took time to replenish the stocks and thus created havoc for non-availability of key medication for cure from covid.

Black Fungus has emerged as another big threat among covid infected persons. But the availability of black fungus drugs is also in short supply and costly. Why pharma companies are not making anti fungus drugs available at affordable prices?

Even Black fungus is very much like wave-2 which was not anticipated and hence not prepared. Medicines can't be produced in anticipation as they have short shelf life. The medical expenses and medicines are much cheaper in India and thus most of the foreigners prefer to have medical treatment in India. Demand, availability of raw material, research and development costs, promotion, distribution arrangements etc. will have impact on initially launched products and hence the prices tend to be on high side.

India has been depending on other countries for covid drugs including Oxymeters, thermometers, oxygen concentrators etc . Why India is lagging behind in the production of such essential medical equipment and what Pharma companies are expecting from the Union and state government to set up indigenous medical devices production units in Telangana ?

Due to surge in the covid cases, there is lot of demand for such equipment. The surge in cases led to sudden demand though there was no real requirement for these tools. Moreover, lockdowns is also impacting the production of such tools.

Are Indian pharma companies ready to compete with China in mass production of medical equipment?

The answer is yes. Though in some cases India is dependent on other countries for raw material with the Prime Ministers call of 'Make in India' lot of new and young entrepreneurs are doing business differently and mass production is now a trend.