Why men get fatter, after marriage?

Men who are waiting to get married, one of the major goals is to lose weight. As per the recent study published states that married couples' better health, because of increased social support. In fact, marriage actually makes men fatter and early days of fatherhood only add to the problem.



The finding confirms the theory that people who are single but seeking marriage have more incentive to stay fit and make more effort than those who are married.

It is useful for individuals to understand which social factors may influence weight gain, especially common ones such as marriage and parenthood so that they can make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

The study suggests that married men who wish to avoid increase in Body Mass Index (BMI) should be mindful of their own changing motivation, behaviour and eating habits.

Given major public health concerns about obesity, understanding more about the social science factors that can cause weight fluctuations is important.

The researchers found that, married men have a higher BMI than their non-married counterparts, adding approximately 1.4 kg to the scales.

There was no effect on male BMI if their wife became pregnant, but in the early years after childbirth men gained weight.

It takes the period just before and after divorce to register to dip in male BMI, the findings showed.