World Aids Vaccine Day 2023: Know 10 Significant Facts

-Presently there exist no vaccine, which would heal and prevent this deadly and infectious disease



-Presen

Today is World Aids Vaccine Day, this day offers us an opportunity to say a big thank you to the scientists, health workers, community workers and social workers who are tirelessly trying to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS.

As per the World Health Organization, HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, it has claimed nearing 33 million lives so far.

10 significant facts of World Aids Vaccine Day is as follows

1. HIV or Human immunodeficiency Virus attacks the cells, which helps the body to fight the infection. HIB also makes the individual more vulnerable to other diseases.

2. It is spread by contact with certain body fluids of a person having HIV

3. If left untreated, the HIV can lead to AIDS or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome

4. Presently there exists no vaccine which would help prevent HIV infection or treat those who have it. Scientists are however working to develop a vaccine for AIDS

5. Increasingly mor people having HIV are leading a normal living because they have access to the life-saving anti -retroviral therapy or ART.

6. Vaccines are the most effective means of preventing as well as even eradicating infectious diseases.

7. There were an estimated about 38.0 million people living with HIV at the end of 2019: WHO

8. By June 2020, 26 Million people were accessing Antiretroviral therapy, thus making 2.4% increases from an estimate of 25.4 million at the end of 2019: WHO

9. Increased HIV vulnerability is often associated with legal as well as social factors, which increases the exposure to risk situations and creates barriers to accessing effective, quality and affordably HIV Prevention, testing and treatment services :WHO

10. HIV testing must be voluntary and the right to decline testing should be recognized. Forced testing by any authority is not acceptable as it undermines good public health practice and it infringes on human rights: WHO.