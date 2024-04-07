World Health Day: Organisations can be key health partners for the modern workforce

Why is World Health Day celebrated?

World Health Day is celebrated to help people live longer and healthier lives. It encourages everyone, especially young people, to adopt healthier habits to prevent diseases like AIDS and HIV infection.



The focus is also on stopping diseases spread by mosquitoes, ticks, and bugs. Diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and bug infestations can make people very sick. World Health Day aims to raise awareness in making the world free from such diseases by helping governments and health organisations work together.



How can organisations be key health partners for the modern workforce?



After the COVID pandemic, businesses had to make quick changes to keep going. One thing that became really important was understanding and caring for people's health. Now, as we look forward to recovering from the pandemic, we are realising that the past couple of years have been tough on people's health in different ways. Work hours got longer and busier, and it became harder to separate work from personal life. These challenges made people across sectors feel burnt out, which means feeling tired and stressed all the time.



But it's not all bad news. When companies focus on keeping their employees healthy, it helps everyone feel better about work.



Happy and healthy employees are important for a company's success. When companies make their employees feel good and supported, they can retain their employees for longer, make more money, and get more work done. "Today's employees, especially those in Generation Z, work best when they feel good at work."



Employee turnover, which is when employees leave a company, can be really bad for a company's finances. It costs a lot of money to find and train new employees. So, it's important for companies to do things to keep their employees happy, making them want to stay.



Employees care a lot about their mental health. They want to feel like they matter at work. Companies that understand this and make their employees feel valued will keep their employees for longer and do better in the long run.



Some companies are already doing this well. For example, Nike gives its employees free therapy sessions and access to fitness facilities. Microsoft has a program where employees can talk about their mental health struggles and get support. Salesforce offers therapy and counselling services for its employees and their families.



There are always strategies companies can use to make their employees happier and healthier. One way is to educate leaders and employees about how to manage happiness and health at work.



Another way is to offer flexible work arrangements. This could mean letting employees choose their own hours or working from home (WFH). Studies show that flexible work options can make employees happier and more productive.



Companies should also ask for feedback from their employees and involve them in decision-making. When employees feel like their opinions matter, they are more likely to stay with the company.



Creating a supportive work environment where employees feel comfortable sharing their concerns is also important. Companies can promote open communication and celebrate their employees' achievements.



Encouraging physical health is also key. Companies can offer wellness programs, fitness classes, and access to counselling services to help employees stay healthy and manage stress better.



Investing in employee well-being is important for a company's success. Happy and healthy employees are more engaged, productive. Leaders who prioritise their employees' needs will see better results, and top talent will want to work for companies that value them.



Today, there is a heightened awareness regarding both mental and physical health. It's now imperative for employers to reassess their current healthcare systems and craft policies that are thorough and founded on good health, empathy and compassion.





