Yoga: Physical and mental fitness

The challenges that life throws at us is what serves to bring out the best in. Yoga is a great example of this; it pushes you out of your comfort zone forcing you to explore your hidden potential. It is a natural tendency to want security, safety and stability; it is what makes us human. In order to become the best version of yourself, you must be willing to experiment with your abilities.

And this means to succeed by overcoming your anxiety and fears which could be your own physical or mental limitations. As a practice, Yoga can elevate your physical body to its peak performance, while calming and de-stressing the mind. Yoga enables a metamorphosis of your body, mind, and spirit. Start with the basic Surya Namaskar completing 3-5 cycles initially. Gradually build this up to as many as 21 or more per day, and follow this up with Pranayama and Meditation for holistic wellness.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation comprises of a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side. As Surya Namaskar represents the energy of the Sun, which is said to be contained in the right side of the body, the Surya Namaskar hence begins with the right leg. Repeat the same twelve steps to the left side to finish one complete cycle. Start with a minimum of 4-5 cycles and increase it gradually.

Super Power Meditation is also a highly recommended practice as this influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind and help relax you.

• To practice this, seat yourself on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid.

• The intention is to sit in the shape of mountain atop a mountain.

• In this position, you need to visualize a reverse triangular shield in your chest and then meditate.

• During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.

Khand Pranayama

This powerful pranayama affects the functioning of different systems of the body and affords countless benefits. This pranayama will help you develop physically, mentally and emotionally.

Formation



• Sit down in Dandasana, keep your back

straight and breathe for some time.

• Fold your legs in Sukhasana and prepare your mind for the practice.

• Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Vajrasana, Ardhapadmasan, Padmasana or Siddhasana) Ideal posture is Poorna Padmasana

• Straighten your back and close your eyes

• Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

• As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts

• Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice

• Duration You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for 1-2 minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)