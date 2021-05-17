Yoga practice, a relief for Covid patients says Yoga experts

Hyderabad : Yoga is playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. Yoga is particularly beneficial in allaying the fear and anxiety among patients, resulting in easy recovery says the Yoga Guru Manas Ram from Art Of Living, Hyderabad.

What yoga asanas are taught for Covid patients ?

We suggest covid patients to practise yogic breathing at first place to ensure healing from breathlessness. Asanas involving breathing techniques like Kapalabathi, Tadasana, Gomukasana, Marjariasana are taught depending on the condition of the patient. Not everyone can go for all the asanas, but on yoga experts advise they need to select the asana and practice regularly.

How does yoga help patients to recover from Covid-19 ?

Yogic breathing is the one which we majorly suggest where we inhale oxygen slowly and exhale the carbon dioxide more slowly than the inhalation, this will help in breathing easily. Few asanas have too much stimulation and for few it is not advisable. In Kapalbhati asana we take fresh oxygen inside and stretch our hands in tadasana which will put pressure on lungs and lower part of lungs where ⅔ of breath is controlled by lower part of lungs. On a regular practice of Yoga helps patients in prevention, rehabilitation and to increase immunity.

On other side, Covid patients suffer from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), in which a fluid leaks into the lungs creating difficulty in breathing that is when the body struggles to get the oxygen it needs. In the process, lungs of ARDS patients will lose elastin and turn rigid. While yoga won't bring back the elastin, but we can teach people how to accept their new normal and breathe better.

Do we have any scientific evidence to say yoga is working effectively to recover from covid symptoms?

Yes, there are several researches done, many are underway which proves Yoga is working effectively on covid patients and in the past research already shows that Yoga can help patients with respiratory illness as such covid recovery is also related to respiration and the yogic breathe exercise and asana can help ease lingering symptoms of covid19.

What symptoms of covid 19 can be cured by Yoga practice ?

People diagnosed with COVID-19 experience prolonged symptoms including trouble breathing, headaches, nausea, muscle pain, and fatigue that lasts for weeks and for months in few patiences. Our Yoga teachers address these symptoms by activating the immunity through asanas which eases their stress and pain, maintaining mobility, and making them practice breathing easier to maintain oxygen levels.

What is the best breathing technique that can be followed by Post acute Covid patients ?

Rapid active inhalation and exhalation with little effort is called bhastrika, we just pump in fresh breath in our lungs for 20 times at a go and we practice it for 7 to 10 minutes starting with a few 10 seconds to the capability of the person. As patients will have needed strength post Covid, we suggest "breath control" techniques similar to Ujjayi and pranayama practices that call on breath retention to work through chronic coughing and breathlessness.

However, Yoga Guru says Combination of balanced activities and rest is needed to recover faster.















