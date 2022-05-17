Young adults at risk due to high blood pressure says Experts

Vijayawada: For the last few years, the prevalence of hypertension has increased by over 11 to 31 percent among youngsters, says Dr Manoj Kumar, Consultant, General medicine at Manipal Hospitals here.

"Five in eight youngsters are prone to potential hypertension as the male population is seen in more numbers than the female group," he said.

Speaking with The Hans India on Monday on the eve of World Hypertension Day that falls on Tuesday, the consultant said that high blood pressure usually develops over time. It can happen due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, stress and not getting enough regular physical activity. Certain health conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, can also increase the risk of developing high blood pressure, he added.

Referring to the signs and symptoms of high blood pressure, he cited headache, blurry vision, dizziness, nose-bleeding, fluttering and racing heartbeat (palpitation), nausea, seizures, chest pain, shortness of breath among others could be the signs.

On the guidelines to manage high blood pressure, the consultant said that the management of hypertension should be tailored to the individual and the circumstances. However, the overall aim of the management of hypertension is not only reduction of BP to target levels but also to lower the risk of the cardiovascular patient, he pointed out.

From the diagnosis point of view, the consultant said that if the blood pressure is measured at home, hypertension is diagnosed if readings are consistently 135/85 mm Hg or greater. With 24-hour ambulatory monitoring, hypertension is diagnosed based on one of three criteria: 24-hour average BP of 130/80 mm Hg or greater, daytime average BP of 135/85 mm Hg or greater, or night time average BP of 120/70 mm Hg or greater.

If the high blood pressure readings are multiple it may be recommended 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. This test regularly measures blood pressure over 24 hours even while the person is sleeping. The average of these readings confirms or rules out a diagnosis of hypertension.

The consultant stated that hypertension treatment typically includes lifestyle modifications and medications. Lifestyle changes include adding regular exercise to your routine and weight management. Avoiding alcohol and recreational drugs, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables and a low sodium (salt) diet, maintaining good sleep habits, quitting smoking and tobacco, and practicing yoga will benefit people who have anxiety and a stressful lifestyle.

Many people need medication to control their blood pressure in the long run.