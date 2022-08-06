Hiroshima Day is observed every year on August 6 to promote peace politics and raise awareness of the effects of the bomb attack on Hiroshima. Hiroshima city was attacked by an atomic weapon that killed thousands of lives instantly on August 6, 1945. Today is the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city. It was the first city to be attacked by a nuclear bomb.



An annual event takes place at the Galway Alliance War in Eyre Square marking the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States in 1945. Various programs are held to promote peace politics every year through music, dance, and songs.

In 1945, the United Nations deployed a nuclear bomb to the city of Hiroshima. This wiped out 39 percent of the civilians in the city. The US created two atomic bombs named 'The Little Boy' dropped in the city of Hiroshima and 'The Fat Man' in the city of Nagasaki on August 6 and 9 respectively.